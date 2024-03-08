After a successful run in theaters and a collection of international awards, 'Anatomy of a Fall', the notable French production by Justine Triet, is preparing for its debut in the digital world. The protagonist, Sandra Hüller, shines in this work that has captured global attention not only for its cinematographic quality, but also for its relevant presence in the awards season, including the 2024 Oscars.

This revealing film, which addresses complex issues with an absorbing narrative, has captivated audiences and critics alike, culminating in several nominations and awards. Now, interest is focused on its streaming availability, a step that expands its reach and offers a new opportunity for those who could not see it on the big screen. It's in Netflix?

Where to watch 'Anatomy of a Fall' streaming?

Contrary to popular belief, 'Anatomy of a Fall' will not be available on Netflix, but will make its entry on the Hulu streaming platform. This service, owned by Disney Entertainment, has acquired the rights to broadcast this judicial and suspense drama in various territories. The inclusion of this title reinforces Hulu's library with quality and internationally relevant content.

Sandra Hüller and the dog from 'Anatomy of a Fall', Messi, who became very famous after the film. Photo: The country

When does 'Anatomy of a Fall' premiere on streaming?

Fans of French cinema and intense plots You can mark your calendars for March 22 as the date 'Anatomy of a Fall' becomes available on Hulu.. This streaming premiere allows a broader audience to experience the story that has caused so much talk at festivals and awards ceremonies around the world.

Official trailer for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

How many Oscar 2024 nominations does 'Anatomy of a Fall' have?

'Anatomy of a Fall' has managed to obtain five nominations for the 2024 Oscars and, thus, raises the profile of French cinematography internationally. These nominations include categories such as Best Film, Best Direction for Justine Triet, Best Actress for Sandra Hüller, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing. These nominations underline the quality and impact of the film within the global film industry.

What is the movie, 'Anatomy of a Fall', about?

The film delves into the life of Sandra, masterfully played by Sandra Hüller, a German writer who faces the mysterious death of her husband in the French Alps. The plot takes place in a tense environment full of mystery, in addition to exploring whether her death was a suicide or a homicide.

As Sandra stands trial for her husband's alleged murder, the film delves into the complexities of their relationship and her enigmatic nature, delivering a top-notch psychological thriller.

