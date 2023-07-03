For more than a decade Catia Lattouf de Arida has dedicated his life to rescuing and caring hummingbirds wounded and orphans in his small apartment in Mexico City, which he has set up as a hospital, to later release them as a way of expressing their respect for the animals.

“For me, respect for animal life It has been since I was little, because I was a boy scout (and) what they teach them, the first thing, I was seven years old, to love plants and animalsit means love everything that is life, not because plants have life, animals have life, it is something that was embedded in me”, he says lattouf in an interview with EFE.

After having overcome colon cancer, lattouf73 years old, began 11 years ago to dedicate himself to helping hummingbirds and also to people diagnosed with a neoplasia.

His apartment, located in the luxurious Polanco neighborhood in the Mexican capital, has become a kind of hospital and sanctuary for these birds that have a powerful spiritual meaning in the Mayan culture, since they represent the resurrection of souls.

To this small space these birdsmany times dying, and she and her assistant, Cecilia, examine, heal and rehabilitate them until they can fly again.

In his apartment there is also a special space for hummingbirds who fail to recover, and can never fly again, which receive appropriate care until they die.

“none hummingbird He moves without saying goodbye to me, so nothing happens all night (but) in the morning, I see him, I hold him in my hand, he sees me, agonizes and leaves (dies) in my hand”, he assures.

In his apartment there is a special space for hummingbirds. Photo: EFE

first patients

While around it fly over twenty hummingbirdseach with its own name, catia She says she started rescuing hummingbirds right in the middle of her fight with cancer when Gucci came to her, a baby hummingbird that a lady found injured on the street and with whom she began to have a special connection.

Although I didn’t know anything about hummingbirdshe contacted a veterinarian friend, who explained to him all the care that these birds, the medicines that he had to provide them, the food that he had to give them and in general all the care.

“I learned to care hummingbirdsI investigated, I spoke with biologists in the world who did not know much about hummingbirds”, he assures.

Little by little, he says, he was filled with information and his fame as a rescuer spread by word of mouth until one day a couple of young people took him a hummingbird to help him and, seeing all the care and experience he had, they made a video that went viral on the Tik Tok platform.

Last month he had 50 hummingbirds in rehabilitation. Photo: EFE

“(Today) I even coach Peru, Guatemala, Argentina, Chiapas, and Monterrey. (They tell me) ‘I found a hummingbird what I do?’ So I take it as a query, video, WhatsApp (I give it) a query to the hummingbird, if it’s crashed, if it’s a baby (I tell them) what to put down, how to fix the stick, the box, the sun, the food I do the coaching and many of them survive”, she says happily.

Last month, he says, he had in rehab 50 hummingbirdsa figure that before the video on Tik Tok, I would not have imagined having.

Catia also relies on “Hummingbird Terrace” a place in the south of the Mexico City where they take the birds rehabilitated by her and release them.

Although she didn’t know anything about hummingbirds, she contacted a veterinarian friend. Photo: EFE

Create awareness

Although the main objective of catia is to rescue and rehabilitate as many hummingbirds as possible, for her the most crucial message is to make people understand the importance of these birds in the ecosystem.

“The most important message is to tell people (that they should) take care of pollinators, native plants, not to tell me I live in a depa (apartment), I don’t have a garden,” he highlights.

Currently, he says, hummingbirds They are in danger of extinction, since they are deprived of their freedom to perform rituals or simply to keep them in captivity, which is part of the ignorance about this species.

Points out that the hummingbird “It is a great pollinator” on the planet, and if they are missing, more than 2% of the world population would suffer the consequences, since this species pollinates more than bees, bats and butterflies.

Finally, he recommends that if people want to put a drinker at hummingbirds In their homes, they can do it by making a homemade nectar by mixing one part of white sugar in four of water, in addition to always keeping the container clean and in optimal conditions.

“My message goes to all of humanity that we be pollinators (…) that I share my gifts with others (…) I have to share them and help others,” he concludes.