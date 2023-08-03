Or do you need more than 8 years warranty on an EV?

You can say what you do about fuel tanks, they remain the same size as when you bought them. With a battery (which you need for an electric car) you are still stuck with some disadvantages. Perhaps the biggest is the degradation and the cost to replace it.

Fortunately, batteries are also getting better and manufacturers can extend the warranty periods. That’s exactly what BYD does. BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is a brand that will only sell electric cars in Europe.

BYD is also a Chinese brand, so not everyone will be immediately sold on the idea of ​​putting a real BYD on the entrance. In that respect, today’s Chinese brands are in the same boat as Japanese brands in the 1960s-1970s and South Korean brands in the 1980s-1990s.

8 Year warranty

Seems like they realize that at BYD too. Now they are smart and learn from their Asian colleagues. They are going to use the same tactic: longer warranty periods! Not only does the warranty last longer, you also get better warranty conditions.

For example, the general warranty on the entire car is six years or 150,000 km (whichever is reached earlier). This puts BYD at the top of the market, where Kia (7 years), Suzuki (6 years) and Hyundai (5 years) reside. Many Japanese brands are at 3-4 years. But wait, Mike, there’s it!

You get an 8-year warranty on the battery. Not only that, the electric motor also has an 8-year warranty. In both cases, the maximum mileage is 200,000 km. And if you are afraid that the car will rust away, we also have good news, because the body warranty is no less than 12 years.

Also for used cars!

Special: the warranty is not only for new models, but also for the BYDs that are now driving on the road. So if you already have a BYD, you now suddenly have more warranty.

Like your cold sore, cold and gonorrhea, the warranty is transferable. No kidding: the warranty simply applies to the terms set by BYD and does not expire when the first owner says goodbye.

Extending the warranty is a smart way to gain a foothold in a new market. Long warranty periods mean that the car is also interesting as a used car.

This in turn ensures better residual values ​​and therefore more favorable lease prices. BYD delivers in the Netherlands currently the Atto3, Dolphin, Han and Tang. The Seal will soon be added to that.

