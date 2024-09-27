What has been earned With the recovery of normality and citizen confidence, in the midst of the security crisis in Culiacán, it collapsed in a few hours. A wave of assaults It was reported as soon as night fell in the capital of Sinaloa. More than 20 businesses were robbed in four hours, which revived citizens’ fear. It is not yet known if it is the result of the disarmament of the municipal corporation, which remained mostly concentrated at the base. However, an immediate evaluation must be necessary before chaos descends. Culiacan.

In the midst of uncertainty, municipal, state and federal authorities remain ostracized. There is no one to give information or certainty about what is happening in the municipality due to the disarmament of the municipal corporation, nor the progress that is made in the weapons inspection. Minus the strategy followed to maintain control of the city, while security agents remain without an arsenal to maintain control. There is no doubt that there are very dark days in the capital of Sinaloa.

Although it is said that you are never prepared for a risk situation, you must have tools to know how to act in the face of them. At least in that area, Gerardo Mérida, owner of Sinaloa Public Securityhas been successful in promoting training to know how to act in risk situations through the Preventive Programs Directorate. These workshops have been promoted to schools with the objective that teachers and students recognize the safety actions to take when hearing weapons detonations, for example. The protocols are not only aimed at school containment, but can also be applied when placed in public spaces, the home and the street so that even as children they know how to respond with this information.

There are great expectations about what AMLO and Sheinbaumin their visit today to the south of Sinaloa, will say about the insecurity that the state has experienced for 18 continuous days. Five days after handing over the presidential sash to his successor the 4T, López Obrador has not been able to guarantee a security environment for the people of Sinaloa, blaming the United States for the problem, as it accuses them of agreeing, with one of the crime groups in Sinaloa, to capture Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. Will it be an issue that the first female president in the country is going to take into her hands? Or will he also join, as on other occasions, the speeches of Worker? The position of both in the hot Sinaloan area could be a consolation for its inhabitants or a penalty that they will have to pay in the face of the security failure of this government that added almost 200 thousand deaths in its ‘hugs, not bullets’ strategy.