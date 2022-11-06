Is America interested in signing Carlos Acevedo?

According to rumors that have surfaced in recent weeks, Santos Laguna’s goalkeeper, Charles Acevedowould be in the orbit of Club América to reinforce the azulcrema goal for the Clausura 2023 tournament, since the goalkeeper is considered the heir to the position of William Ochoa in the arch of the Mexican national team in the future.
However, according to information from the journalist ESPN, John Sutcliffethe directive of the Torreón group still does not have any offer on its desk for Charles Acevedo, nor for the Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriaranwho has also been linked to the Mexico City team.
Apparently, the alleged interest that exists on the part of the Club América board headed by the sports president, Santiago Baths and the operating president, Hector Gonzalez Inarrituis because the substitute for William Ochoa, Oscar Jimenez He would have rejected a two-year renewal offer, because he would be angry at being the substitute for the Tricolor goalkeeper, so he would look for new opportunities in another club.
In this way, it will be necessary to wait a while longer to find out how the situation ends with both goalkeepers of the Eagles, because it must be remembered that although it has been anticipated that the renewal of ‘Paco Memo‘ is on the right track, it has not yet been made official and the official situation would be known until after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Likewise, we will see if the azulcrema directive formalizes the interest in the Guerreros goalkeeper, which if so, would have to pay something close to the 5 million dollars according to the portal Transfermarkt.
