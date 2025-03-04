It is normal to have daily doubts to spelling or grammar of some words. Moreover, it’s nothing wrong. To solve all unknownsthe criteria of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) always stands out above the rest. And luckily, they are always very active in social networks to clear any controversy.

One of the most controversial debates in recent years, without a doubt, was the If you say Alverja, Arveja or Arverja. And it was neither one, nor two, nor three users who asked this Spanish cultural institution through ‘X‘(before as Twitter).

In depth

Well, apparently, only the first two ways can be used “Alverja and pea“, since they are the only correct ones. That is,” Arverja “is wrong and It is not valid For no context of today, regardless of circumstances. There is even another valid form (hostel), only used in Uruguay and Bolivia.

“The two spellings,” pea “and” alverja “, They are valid and registered in the academic dictionaryas you can check consulting the online version available on our website, “the entity argued bluntly in its ‘X’ profile.

#Raeconsultas The two spellings, “pea” and “Alverja”, are valid and registered in the academic dictionary, as you can check consulting the online version available on our website: and https://t.co/dlipkcdbtq – RAE (@raeinforma) April 11, 2019

To take into account

Now, what is exactly? It is clear: it is a large herbaceous plant of the family of legumes, more or less climbing, own of the Mediterranean basin. Of course, it is very widespread worldwidereceiving other denominations depending on the region.

Its nutritional value and versatility are made an indispensable ingredient in various traditional dishes. Among its benefits, it is worth highlighting the following: It is rich in high quality plant proteins, vital for the formation of tissues and muscles, It contains fiber that favors digestion and is an excellent source of B vitamins.