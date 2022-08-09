Alone in the Dark he’s about to come back? At the moment we can’t confidently answer this question, but an insider has suggested the possible return of the series.

The insider in question is The Snitchwho reported on Twitter a line that was uttered by Edward Carnby in the 2005 film Alone in the Dark.

The sentence reads: “Fear of the dark is what keeps most of us alive“.

Could this phrase be a suggestion for a new game in the series after 2015’s Alone in the Dark: Illumination?

As you may know, the series was born in 1992 thanks to the designer Frédérick Raynal, who only dealt with the first game of the original trilogy. Then came Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare, the reboot Alone in the Dark and, as already mentioned, Alone in the Dark: Illumination.

Being afraid of the dark is what keeps most of us alive. – The Snitch (@insider_wtf) August 9, 2022



For the uninitiated, the series is now in the hands of publisher THQ Nordic and the company is planning an event for August 12th. The hope is that on this date some news on the series may arrive, especially after the insider’s suggestion.

