Alfredo Olivas will return to the land that has given him painwhere his brother, sister in law and nephew they were killed in 2021while they were traveling in their truck in Zapopan.

years before, In 2018 the father of the Sonoran singer was attacked and they tried to deprive him of life inside the hospital where he was treated, this also in Jalisco.

Despite this, alfredo olives will have two concerts at the 3 de Marzo stadium on November 3 and 4.

Tickets for the first announced date -November 4- are sold out, however, it is still possible to purchase a ticket for their presentation on November 3.

The Ticket prices are from 650 to 4 thousand 500 pesos and can be purchased on the Boleto Móvil page.

The locations for the first date were sold out in hours, so months after the concerts, it could possibly be ‘sold out’ in both presentations.

Thousands of fans will enjoy singing ‘El Paciente’, a song in which he recounts how he experienced being shot at in Chihuahua in 2015 and being on the verge of death.

