Alexandra Mendez had a brief stint in 'Combat' and 'This is war', programs in which she served as a reality girl and whose permanence earned her a name on Peruvian television. The popular 'Chama' became so well known that she was also invited to be part of the coexistence reality show 'Tierra brava'.

Is Alexandra Méndez, la 'Chama', pregnant?

On her Instagram account, the model shared a urine test whose purpose is to determine whether the person using it is pregnant or not, and the surprise was great when she saw that the two lines were marked. However, her test is not hers.

Pregnancy test published by Alexandra Méndez. Photo: Instagram

“It's not me who is pregnant, it's my friend. Well, she is my sister who gave me Peru. Yesterday, I took a flight and today I'm seeing all her messages. “Do not be scared or sad, and thank you to some for your good wishes, but I am not pregnant,” she wrote on her social network..

Alexandra Méndez admits she is not pregnant. Photo: Instagram

Who is Alexandra Méndez?

Alexandra Méndez is aVenezuelan modelwho arrived in Peru around 2014 with the musical group Las Chicas Doradas. Later, she was summoned to 'Combat' and later to 'This is war'. The young woman was romantically linked to Nicola Porcella and the soccer player Christian Cueva.

