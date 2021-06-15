Could Alessia Marcuzzi leave Mediaset? According to some rumors there would be some problems in the renewal of the contract of the Roman presenter who this year was engaged in “Le Iene”: will it be a solvable misunderstanding or will there be a definitive break?

Alessia Marcuzzi is one of the leading conductors of Mediaset: despite this, however, according to some rumors, there would be problems in the renewal of his contract. In this period, in fact, Piersilvio Berlusconi he is trying to understand the future of his company and is renegotiating with all the characters who are part of it.

The turn of Alessia Marcuzzi, the son of the former prime minister would have expressed doubts about the renewal of the contract with the host. At the moment the reasons are not known, but the one came from Mediaset seems to be just a bolt from the blue! Until now, in fact, no one thought there could be one break between the Marcuzzi and the Cologno Monzese broadcaster.

The contract of the Marcuzzi, therefore, it could become a real “yellow”: the conductor, which this year has been committed to driving de “Hyenas”, is in danger of not being reconfirmed?

Alessia Marcuzzi: are you leaving Mediaset?

The name of Alessia Marcuzziin fact, it had been circulating in recent days in relation to running the new one show which is about to arrive on Canale 5 from next season: “Star in the star“, A musical program ready to land in Italy from Germany.

Surely, therefore, for the presenter it is necessary to redefine a role a Mediaset. After leaving The Island of the Famous to Ilary Blasi and after having also had to give up Temptation Island, which this year will be broadcast only in the “nip” version with Filippo Bisciglia, for Alessia Marcuzzi spaces have shrunk considerably.

“I’m not one to hang on to programs to death,” she said Marcuzzi just when she knew she would no longer be driving Temptation Island. Despite this, however, in the negotiation the conductor he will certainly want guarantees for the future: that is why Piersilvio Berlusconi are you thinking about it?

Mediaset she won’t easily give up on one of her flagship hosts, but the Marcuzzi could he really leave?