Alessia Marcuzzi is about to land at Rai; after the farewell to the company of Pier Silvio Berlusconi, the former host of Le Iene could soon present a show of her own. According to some rumors, after having rejected several proposals from various broadcasters, he would have signed a contract with the main television broadcaster in Italy.

Alessia Marcuzzi would be about to turn the page, professionally speaking. After 25 years of honorable service in the network of Biscione, the 48-year-old showgirl is about to join the Rai; Alessia in fact, she is looking for new stimuli and she has no shortage of offers at all. What will he have decided to experiment with Marcuzzi?

Alessia Marcuzzi, a show of her own at Rai?

According to some rumors released on the well-known weekly Oggi, Alessia Marcuzzi would be somewhat courted by several television stations but the former model would have decided to bring her professionalism to Rai:

“The usual well-informed claim that his future lies in Rai. They talk about a commercial entry and then about a program of their own ”.

For weeks there has been talk of his participation in the talent show of Milly Carlucci Dancing with the Stars and this could be the entry spot that the magazine directed by Umberto Brindani; Milly in fact he had already tried to understand if the showgirl could be interested in his show but it is still not clear if Alessia will or will not participate in Dancing and, if so, how.

Another hypothesis could be that of a more or less fixed presence a What’s the weather like, the well-known talk show of Fabio Fazio; Alessia in fact it has an excellent relationship with the conductor and it is not excluded that Fazio may in some way involve you. Finally there is the Sanremo Festival where to want it could be instead Amadeus.

What is certain is that the Marcuzzi, aware of its value and its professionalism, does not intend to be satisfied and is willing to wait until it finds the proposal that best satisfies it.

Marcuzzi turns the page and greets Mediaset

After over 25 years of career Alessia Marcuzzi decided to leave the company headed by Pier Silvio Berlusconi.

The reason? It seems that behind this decision there is a lack of agreement with Mediaset, the proposals received would not have been appreciated by the showgirl but it is not clear whether it was just an economic issue or not.

What is certain is that Alessia she is not desperate for a new format, there is no shortage of offers and she knows she has a stellar career behind her; according to some rumors he would also have already rejected some interesting proposals including an evening pre on La7.

Yeah, the Marcuzzi she can also afford to say no while waiting for a proposal that fully satisfies her, even at the risk of being off the small screen for a while.