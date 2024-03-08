Just eight months after the wedding, the marriage between Alessandra Mastronardi and Gianpaolo Sannino already seems to be creaking.

Some clues arrive from social media that have not escaped the attention of the most attentive fans: not only has Mastronardi stopped following her husband on Instagram but the photos of the wedding have also disappeared from his profile.

As for Sannino, his profile is closed, so only his contacts can verify whether the thing is mutual.

Rumors about an alleged crisis have been circulating for some time now, so much so that last December Mastronardi had to intervene to deny them.

Guest of Alessandro Cattelan on Radio Deejay, she declared: “The marriage is going very well” and defined married life as “beautiful, fun, different”.

Now, however, these new developments have relaunched the rumors about the couple's separation.

Mastronardi had started the relationship with Sannino shortly after the end of the affair with the actress Ross McCall, with whom she had been engaged for four years.

Sannino, who is a dentist by profession, was her first great love during her adolescence: “We met seventeen years ago, we broke up and we didn't see each other again for fifteen years: today, in the end, I will marry the first man I fell in love with,” the actress told Vanity Fair a few weeks before the wedding.