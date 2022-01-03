After the failures suffered in 2021, America seeks to strengthen its squad for the Clausura 2022 tournament. The Azulcrema directive has moved into the market and has added Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos to its ranks. However, more additions are expected to be able to return to the top spots in Liga MX. In the last hours, the possibility that Alejandro Zendejas, current Necaxa player, joins the cast of Coapa has sounded strongly.
The 23-year-old Mexican winger, emerged from the basic forces of Chivas de Guadalajara, would be in the orbit of the capital club. Zendejas is coming off probably his best year as a professional. With the Rayos, the soccer player became a fundamental piece. In the 2021 Guardianes tournament, he played 17 games and scored two goals, while in the 2021 Grita Mexico he played 17 games, scored six goals and gave two assists.
The Mexican-American element has shown its best version in the last year, which led to it being considered to be part of the Mexican National Team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In the end, Zendejas did not manage to be part of the delegation that played the Olympic joust, but showed interesting things in friendly duels. Is this the player America needs? In the first instance, you could say no.
Zendejas is a player who has had a hard time establishing himself in the Mexican first division. The versatile forward did not have many opportunities with the Sacred Herd and he did not know how to take advantage of those he did have. In addition, having emerged from the rojiblancos quarry could be a weighty aspect so that the Águilas fans do not accept him with open arms from the first moment.
The forward, originally from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, found his best version in Necaxa, a team that does not have the same reflections or generates the same expectations as América or Chivas. In other words, the 23-year-old forward showed his best version in a team in which the pressure is much lower and in which the fans press less. Taking these elements into account, one might think that his possible signing is not at the level of a club like the Eagles.
However, there are other variables that influence their hiring. America needs, yes or yes, a winger who can play on the right, a position that the Rayos forward can fulfill without problems. That is one of the weakest positions that the group led by Santiago Solari has.
One of the arguments in favor of hiring Zendejas is that he can play indistinctly for either of the two profiles. Versatility is one of its strengths. In addition to playing in the back row, the Mexican forward can play as a midfielder and even as a left back. According to the most recent reports, the soccer player would arrive at América on loan condition.
In case of signing Zendejas, America could add to an element that is on the rise and leave the door open to seek the signings of other players, such as Brian Ocampo, who has been in the orbit of the Coapa team.
#Alejandro #Zendejas #striker #America
Leave a Reply