Five for two steering wheels

The driver market that started in the winter and the Horner case are paying off the Red Bull 2025 set-up at driver level a real puzzle and every day a new candidate appears although the candidate himself was discarded a short while ago because he was blocked by a contract valid until 2025. We are talking about Alexander Albon, to whom Helmut Marko would have offered a three-year contract only to then have to take a step back faced with the 'block' of James Vowles who underlined Albon's agreement with Williams until 2025.

Lewis Hamilton's contract, however, was also valid on paper until 2025, therefore as Toto Wolff underlined “contracts are valid up to a certain point” and it is perhaps no coincidence that the renewals of Norris, Leclerc and Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari have all been categorized as multi-year agreements without clear deadlines or validity.

According to what was reported by the Swiss newspaper Blick in an article by the authoritative journalist Roger Benoit Alexander Albon's return to Red Bull as early as 2025 it could be the 'price to pay' for Christian Horner for having received the unconditional support from the Yoovidhya family – owners of the majority of the shares of Red Bull – in this very delicate phase which has seen Horner in the crosshairs of an internal investigation by the stable in Milton Keynes due to inappropriate behavior towards an employee who is now ready to go to ordinary justice.

The choice of pilots – and not only – on paper is up to Helmut Marko, so if that were the case Christian Horner should prevail. Alexander Albon's candidacy 'pushed' by the Thai owners fits into a context in which, according to other sources, Fernando Alonso is close to an agreement with Red Bull for 2025. All this while – as other rumors report – Perez may have already signed the renewal in January. There are two seats in Red Bull and, unless Verstappen turns everything upside down by actually moving to Mercedes or Aston Martin, there is only one place for Perez, Alonso and Albon. Without forgetting Sainz.