Millionaires have been in the League for five dates since they were crowned champions and it has been very difficult for them to win. He only did it once in the semester and he has lost the goal.

The epidemic, however, only seems to apply to the League, because in the other games he has played this semester he has scored eight goals: five in friendlies (one against Nacional, two against Crystal Palace and two against Real Zaragoza) and three in the Colombia Cup, against Bucaramanga.

This Sunday, Millonarios lost 2-0 against Jaguares in Montería and the outlook in the League is complicated: the Blues barely have five points. However, coach Alberto Gamero takes it easy.

The balance of Alberto Gamero after the defeat against Jaguares

Gamero recognized the failures that put Millos in trouble in Montería. “From the first half we had them under control, but not with vertical possession and we lacked that. In the second half we made two changes and we had more depth, but when I decided to play a player with two strikers, we saw that they had no filter in the middle”, explained Gamero.

Leonardo Castro missed a maximum penalty when the game was 1-0. That, for Gamero, greatly affected the development of the game.

“The penalty changed the game because the team was arriving and after that, we didn’t have more clarity,” insisted the DT.

Once again, Millonarios was scored a goal in a set play, this time, from a corner kick. Gamero assured that a way to correct that is being sought.

“We have conceded two goals like this in five games and it was a defensive error, but we are working on that and we don’t want them to score so many corner kick goals,” he insisted.

Gamero calmly takes the bad start of the team in the League. “There is no worry, there is work here. Today the boys were playing a good first half and I didn’t see where Jaguares could score us, neither did we, but a goal from a set ball changes the game for us, but there is motivation to work and I don’t have any worries, ”he concluded.

On Thursday, Millonarios will visit Atlético Bucaramanga in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Colombia. He arrives with a 3-1 advantage. And in the League, the next game will be against Once Caldas in El Campín, on Monday.

