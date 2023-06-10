Alan Wake 2 seems to be one of the more interesting games coming this fall, but of course it’s not the only one. The Remedy horror is due out on October 17, which is a just days away from Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, two titles that will probably be able to catalyze the attention of fans, with the risk of leaving little room for Alan Wake 2. What does Remedy think about it? The company told the microphones of VGC

VGC asked precisely this question: “Many fans will desperately want this game to have a good commercial success: The first game was very well received by critics, but did not find a huge audience. You have now announced the release date and you are in the midst of very, very important games, as you surely know. Is it a surprise for her? I’m sure you’ve done your homework!”

Co-director Kyle Rowley then said: “We already knew that Assassin’s Creed Mirage would be [pubblicato] back in the fall, we knew Sony had already said Spider-Man 2 would be [pubblicato] in the fall, so we kind of already knew they’d be close to us. We feel we are proud of the game we built and I think people who have a certain resonance with this type of game… we’re not thinking about whether they can buy Alan Wake 2 or Spider-Man 2. We just want to pitch our game and introduce it to players. One is an adventure game, the other is a horror game.”

In other words, Remedy’s approach is to convince the audience with a quality gamealso counting on the fact that it is a different genre than its main competitors and therefore will attract the attention of different players.

In our preview we explained that “Without a doubt among the best games of the Summer Game Fest 2023, Alan Wake 2 presented itself at the Los Angeles appointment in great shape, with a perfectly balanced game sequence between narration, investigation and action sequences Saga co-star Anderson already seems like an excellent addition to the cast, perfectly complementing Alan Wake’s tale, while the transition between the two realities and the moments when they overlap have already shown some hallucinatory and tense sequences.