Once again, the Mexican team has left more doubts than certainties on this FIFA date. The national team was close to signing a negative chapter in the history of El Tri, being seconds away from being eliminated by Honduras on the Azteca Stadium field. In fact, that goal by Edson Álvarez in the 101st minute not only earned the national team its place in the Final Four of the Nations League and the ticket to the Copa América, but also that goal has left the coach of the team, Jaime Lozano.
More news about the Mexico team
In addition to Lozano, there are players whose level does not end up convincing within the Tri, for example, the two right-backs, Jorge Sánchez and Julián Araujo, a duo that was called up due to Kevin Álvarez’s injury and whose performance was well below at least the regular. It is evident that El Tri has flaws on the right side for many years, and that being the case, more than one wonders, why doesn’t Alan Mozo receive an opportunity at the best moment of his career?
It could be possible that the Chivas full-back was banned from Lozano’s plans due to a clash they had in the past, but there is no official confirmation. Alan was part of the Olympic process that the now senior coach led, however, the day Jaime announced the squad, the defender was left out of the national teams, having a fatal reaction, insulting and even on the verge of physical aggression to the ‘ Jimmy’, so he had to be stopped by his companions. It should be remembered that at the time this event reached the ears of ‘Tata’ Martino who deleted Mozo from his plans, now it seems that Lozano has repeated the doses to the side. Is Alan Mozo banned by Jaime Lozano or could the door be open again?
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Alan #Mozo #banned #Mexican #team