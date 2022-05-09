At most he can make a mistake on the bench, as happened at the Bentegodi, where in the pre-match he sat on the yellow-blue one. But Stefano Pioli is unlikely to make a mistake in his choices. It happens, sure. But evidently it happens less than what its detractors claim (yes, a hard core of fans resists who, let’s say, continue to be perplexed), if Milan enjoys the top of the championship for the twenty-first time in this championship.