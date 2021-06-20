The videogame journalist Geoff Keighley has in fact confirmed the possibility that behind survival horror Abandoned of Blue Box Games there is actually the new silent Hill, developed by Kojima Productions.

This story now goes on with winks and more or less explicit messages fired through social networks, as also evident from the confirmation arrived from the Konami Shop after the publication of a teaser that is difficult to misunderstand.

Now it’s the turn of Geoff Keighley, who has actually entered history with a straight leg, confirming some suspicions. How? In response to the teaser of the Konami Shop, a user asked Keighley to bring out the images of the game. Keighley simply replied: “Hasan is making me wait.“

Now, many have speculated that Hideo Kojima is actually hiding behind the figure of Hasan Kahraman, the alleged head of Blue Box. Keighley is a great friend of Kojima, as demonstrated also by his recent appearance at the Summer Game Fest of E3 2021. Easy to put two and two together and draw the necessary conclusions, also wondering why this Hasam should only respond to Keighley’s messages and not to anyone else’s.