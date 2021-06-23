New episode of Atomix Podcast! Join us every week to inform you in an entertaining and analytical way of what happened in the video game and entertainment industry.

In this week’s podcast we tell you about everything that happened in the E3 hangover. Of course, we touched on the controversial subject of Abandoned and the rumors that place it as Hideo Kojima’s new Silent Hill. In the section on what we’ve been playing this week, we give you final impressions of Scarlet Nexus.