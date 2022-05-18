Between leaks and cable pickups, we explain the keys to BLUE BOX Game Studios’ latest issue.

We have been dragging the mystery of Abandoned for several months. What started out as a horror project has gone through several phases that increased and decreased the excitement of the players as new features linked to the game were discovered, which has already stood out for being, supposedly, an initiative linked to PlayStation, an unprecedented experience in the sector and even a new Silent Hill game. What we are sure of is that Abandoned is, for the moment, an enigma.

The leak accused the developers of scamming their investors with AbandonedAll this confusion has made the community angry with communication from BLUE BOX Game Studios, which has been accused on multiple occasions of being a scam. This feeling was recently intensified by leaks published by the dataminer lance mcdonald in which images were seen with conversations between the developer and other users. Here, BLUE BOX Game Studios admitted to creating a small playable project, with the name of Abandoned, for defraud investors.

Fake Silent Hill footage leaked to further fuel hoaxlance mcdonald“New leaks have emerged about BLUE BOX Studio’s Abandoned saying that the game not in development beyond a small demo as part of an investor scam,” McDonald explained in his tweets before removing them. “Fake Silent Hill footage was also leaked that the developer created to further push the hoax.” This relates to user responses to other members of Twitter where he expresses his anger at the developer’s maneuver.

After retracting the tweets regarding the Abandoned leaks, McDonald resurfaced on Twitter with a new post claiming to have spoken with Hasan Kharamandirector of Abandoned: “Somebody took these pictures, removed the context and reposted them on Twitter (and then copied the whole thing to imgur) with new context claiming they were part of a hoax or just a disappointing project,” his message read. “These images are simply randomassets from various contexts shared by a developer with some friends”.

The dataminer has removed all posts about Abandoned“Hasan and other members of the group wanted this published as it is disappointing for them to see something that was honestly shared and then reused as something completely different. I wrote these words for him, to help him explain everything properly. Hasan was extremely helpful.” open with me about the project, giving me the context I need to write this message,” concludes McDonald. A short time later, the dataminer also deleted this post.

As expected, the community no longer know who to believe, and the only way to demonstrate the good faith of BLUE BOX Game Studios would be with the presentation of a full trailer or a more tangible project. In addition to this, it should be noted that in recent days there have been more leaks about the so-called Abandoned that include unpublished images and script fragments. For his part, Kahraman has corroborated the veracity of these data, but affirms that they are ideas about another game.

Although everything related to Abandoned is presented in a confusing way, we hope that this short article summarizes the most important points of the controversy and helps you to form own conclusions. As always, leaks, rumors, and speculation will continue to flood the web every time the BLUE BOX Game Studios project is cited, so we’ll be on the lookout for more updates around the alleged Kahraman-led game.

What do we know about Abandoned? Until now, Little thing. Most advances (if you can call them that) are based on movements and promises by their creators. Because, although the studio intended to launch a complete video game in early 2022, they have also deleted tweets related to their project and claim to have suffered a hack on their YouTube channel.

