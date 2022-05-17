A number of leaks related to Abandoned showing images and parts of a script. The team, Blue Box, has also been accused of mounting a scam. The information was also shared by Lance McDonald who now claims to have talked to Hasan – head of the project – who explained the origin of the leaks.

As you can see below, McDonald explains that Hasan has given the green light for the following press release: “I spoke to Hasan today and he confirmed that the shared images are true and taken from a private conversation between him and some Abandoned fans, shared in a private group he created. The images were originally shared with the right context, explaining that they were assets not intended for the game, along with some provisional versions of the script and even some jokes (like the one from Silent Hill 5, Hasan stated that there were other jokes in the Metal Gear themed group for example). ”

“Someone took those images, removed the context and reposted on Twitter (and then copied the whole thing to imgur) with a new context, claiming they were part of a scam or just a disappointing project. These images are just, he explained, random assets from various contexts shared by a developer with some friends. Hasan and other members of the group wanted this to be made known as it is disappointing for them to see something that has been shared honestly and then repurposed as something completely different. I wrote these words for him, to help him explain everything correctly. Hasan was extremely open with me about the project, giving me the context I need to write this message. ”

You can see the stolen assets in the imgur link shared by McDonald’s above. It therefore appears that the long history of misunderstandings and misunderstandings of Abandoned continue. Also earlier there was talk of plot, conspiracy theories and development problems in an interview with IGN USA.