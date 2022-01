How is it possible that one viaduct over the A1 is on the demolition list because concrete is crumbling, while other viaducts from the same time are still safe? During the construction, it appears that a dramatic accident occurred at the Hoog Burel viaduct – between Ugchelen and Radio Kootwijk – in which the underside of the viaduct was damaged. Will the bill be paid again?

