In international travel, it is common for travelers to find themselves in the situation of making stopovers in different countries before reaching their final destination. One of the most frequent destinations for connecting flights is the United States, a country with a rigorous immigration policy.

This being the case, the question that many ask is whether a visa is required to enter the United States when traveling on a layover in their territory.

The US authorities require an entry permit for any activity in their country, and the type of document requested depends on the purpose of the trip. One of these visas is the C-type, used exclusively for traversing the country as part of international travel and it is designated for those who are in continuous transit.

According to the web portal of the US embassy ‘Travel. State. Gov.’, “transit (C) visas are nonimmigrant permits for persons traveling in immediate and continuous transit through the United States en route to another country, with few exceptions.”

“Immediate and continuous transit is defined as a reasonably expeditious departure of the traveler in the normal course of travel, as the elements allow, and assumes a pre-arranged itinerary without any unreasonable stopover privileges,” the embassy says.

Colombian travelers need a visa if they make a stopover at an airport in the United States.

Requirements for stopover trips in the United States from Colombia: is a visa needed?

That being said, if Colombian travelers need to make a stopover and stay in the United States, even for a short period, they must have a specific entry document, be it tourism, business, study or a C-type transit visawhich allows them to make a stopover in the country.

As with other types of visas, this permit has an approximate cost of $160 dollars and also must be approved by consular authorities.

It is important to remember that obtaining such a transit permit can be a process that requires time and planning, so travelers are advised to research and take necessary steps in advance to avoid inconveniences on your trip.

According to the web portal of the ‘Electronic System for Travel Authorization’ (ESTA), in the United States, the most common visas for study, business and tourism purposes are the following:

Tourist Visa (B-2): It is used to visit the United States for tourism reasons, such as vacations, family visits, medical treatment, or leisure activities. It allows temporary stays for non-commercial activities. Business Visa (B-1): It is issued to persons who wish to enter the United States for the purpose of conducting business, such as conferences, business negotiations, professional consultation, or attending a conference or training. Student Visa (F-1): This entry permit is for foreign students who wish to study at accredited academic institutions in the United States, such as universities or colleges. You can also include language programs. Exchange Visitor Visa (J-1): It is for people participating in exchange programs, such as exchange students, professionals in training, and participants in cultural or educational programs approved by the US Department of State.

It is important to note that the application process and requirements may vary depending on the type of visa and the personal situation of the applicant. In addition, the application process often requires the submission of documents, consular interviews, and other specific procedures.

The embassy of the United States announced that the interview will not be necessary for the visa



MARIA CAMILA SALAS V

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

