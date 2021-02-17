Lorena Sánchez Felipe is a Spanish biologist and biochemist who has spent some years at the Rega Institute in Leuven, in Belgium, researching how to modify the vaccine against yellow fever to make it effective against other diseases.

“The system with which we work in the laboratory of Professor Johan Neyts and in the vaccines team led by Dr. Kai Dallmeier means that, by using yellow fever as a vector, we originate vaccines that are dual. In the case of covid, they produce immunity against covid and yellow fever ”, he explains to Clarion this researcher who was born in a small town near Salamanca and today lives in a city where one not-so-cold day the thermal marks ten degrees below zero.

– Can permanent immunity be achieved?

-The yellow fever vaccine creates long-lasting, lifelong immunity. And since we use this vaccine as a vector in which we incorporate the antigen we want, which in this case is the backbone of the coronavirus, we hope that this property will also be maintained in this modified vaccine. We have yet to test it on humans but we hope so.

-If it works well in humans, it would be the vaccine par excellence. The only one we would need to guarantee lifelong immunity?

-We will have to wait what data we obtain from clinical trials, once we can start them.

Special freezers to preserve vaccines against the coronavirus. in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine they are investigating now would not need so much cold. Photo: AP

– In which instance are they?

-We have pre-clinical data on different animal profiles. We have published it in the magazine Nature before Christmas. We are an academic laboratory and we cannot produce the vaccine in quantity for clinical trials in humans, so we are working together with a Dutch company that is taking care of that.

-When could they have results?

-We are in the production phase of the vaccine and, if all goes well, we will be able to begin clinical trials by the end of the year. Then, depending on the results, it would be necessary to see when it could be on the market.

-What is the difference between the vaccine that you are developing and the ones that are being applied at the moment?

-In addition to the fact that ours produces immunity against two diseases (covid and yellow fever), it would be interesting for those places where yellow fever is endemic, such as Africa or South America. On the other hand, the plan is that it could be distributed between 2 and 8 degrees, which would greatly simplify the logistics compared to those that are currently on the market.

– Should one or two doses be applied?

-We hope it’s one. In animals, a single dose worked. We used a hamster model and a single dose was sufficient.

-With regard to the side effects, those that the yellow fever vaccine can cause would be added to the possible ones generated by the coronavirus vaccine?

-The yellow fever vaccine is based on an attenuated virus and this modified vaccine is even more. They should not add up.

-Are there different types of immunity? Is there a better quality immunity than another?

-It is not that it is of better or worse quality but that each person’s body reacts differently. As for vaccines, it depends on which protein of the virus has been put to generate antibodies. At the moment, all vaccines are being based on the spine protein of the coronavirus because, based on the information from previous coronaviruses, it is known that it produces the greatest immune response.

-Why is immunity the great desire and the great enigma of this pandemic?

-Because it’s too early. After all, the virus has been with us for a year. We still lack a lot of information about the biology of the virus itself. The scientific community does not yet know how to achieve good immunity. It is not being that simple because the virus is new even though it is similar to Sars-Cov-1. The little time in which it has been studied is a problem in itself.

