Palestinian sources predict an agreement for a new truce in the coming days in Gaza, after Hamas offered “concessions” to Israel in negotiations underway in Cairo.

This was what Palestinian sources close to the negotiations told Efe this Thursday, who assured that “Hamas gave up its demand for a permanent ceasefire and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, in exchange for guarantees that its leaders will not be assassinated.”

The sources did not rule out the announcement of a new truce “next week” after a new meeting that is scheduled in Paris between the heads of the Intelligence services of Israel, the United States and Egypt, as well as the Prime Minister of Qatar.

They also noted that this progress was achieved in the round of dialogue that a Hamas delegation, led by the leader of its political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, held in Cairo in the last two days, and which concluded this Thursday.

In that round The delegation of the Palestinian Islamist group and Brett McGurk, Middle East advisor to US President Joe Biden, participated. who held meetings with the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, and other officials of that service.

Palestinians search for people under the rubble of a house destroyed after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

According to Egyptian security sources, Those meetings focused on the Paris proposal for a ceasefire, as well as what Hamas proposes to implement it, and an exchange of prisoners and hostages between both parties.

The first phase of this plan provides for a six-week truce, an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel and the entry of humanitarian aid convoys into Gaza.

The Egyptian sources, who requested anonymity, confirmed on Wednesday that Cairo hoped to achieve “the objectives” of those negotiations during that round, and that “they are close to overcoming all obstacles and declare a truce between the two parties.”

The US envoy is scheduled to travel to Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Army leaders to discuss the truce and the plan to carry out a military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah, bordering Egypt. , according to the same sources.

Although the talks were described as fruitful by the parties a few days ago, It is also known that one of the main obstacles continues to be the number of prisoners that Hamas asks Israel to release from its jails, in principle more than a thousand, in exchange for the 134 hostages, of whom around thirty have died.

Israeli tanks near the Gaza Strip.

According to the Times of Israel, Israeli Minister Benny Gantz also assured reporters that “a new hostage deal between Israel and Hamas could be underway, “but if the parties fail to reach an agreement, Israel will invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah during Ramadan.”

Gantz emphasized that there are “initial signs that indicate the possibility of moving forward” on a new agreement in the coming days, raising hopes of another truce.

The conflict, which has now exceeded four months, was unleashed after the Hamas attack in Israel that left some 1,200 dead. and has also caused more than 29,000 deaths in Gaza.

A first truce, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, with the help of the US, was reached on November 24 and allowed, for a week, the release of 105 hostages (24 of them foreigners) in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners, as well as increasing amounts of aid to civilians in Gaza.

The Qatari Prime Minister, Mohamed bin Abderrahman Al Thani, assured last Saturday in Munich that the negotiations to reach an agreement

truce in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas “is not progressing as expected” and that the last few days were not “very promising”, although he was optimistic that an agreement could be reached “very soon”.

Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

In the ground, At least 97 Gazans were killed in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip by Israeli attacks and 132 were injured, according to the latest count from the Ministry of Health of the enclave, controlled by Hamas.

In total, since October 7, 29,410 people have died and another 69,465 have been injured in 139 days of war, in addition to some 8,000 bodies that are estimated to be trapped under the rubble, according to the same entity.

At least 20 civilians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted homes belonging to the Odeh, Yassin, Al Irqan and Nassar families, in the Zaytun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, the official agency reported. Palestinian Wafa.



The Israeli Army, for its part, reported this Thursday that it resumed its military operations in Gaza City, specifically in the Zaytun neighborhood, where he said he had destroyed dozens of Hamas targets and killed around twenty alleged combatants.

Trapped by fighting for more than 4 months, Gazans are mired in a serious humanitarian crisis. According to the UN, 2.2 million of the territory's almost 2.4 million inhabitants are threatened by famine.

The humanitarian situation is especially alarming in the north of the territory, according to the World Food Program (WFP), which on Tuesday was forced to suspend the shipment of aid due to the “violence” and “chaos” that prevail there.

EFE and AFP