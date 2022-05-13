Since the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian war there has been no glimpse – not for a moment – of the possible end of the conflict. Both parties have demands that they are not willing to meet and that has resulted in the exodus of more than 6,000,000 Ukrainians and the fear of other nations of being invaded.

The stone in Russia’s shoe is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but behind it, is the advance of the West into territories that were once part of the Soviet Union and that the Kremlin needs to keep in check.

With the premise of not having the same fate as Ukraine, Finland and Sweden seem to accelerate their process of accession to NATO, a decision that Russia has considered as a “threat” and makes us think: Is a military intervention likely, at least in Finland?

Finland borders several Russian cities such as Torfyanovka and Svetogorsk, that is, they are neighbors, which have also maintained a good relationship for years, including benefits such as the supply of Russian gas.

This Friday Vladimir Putin spoke with his Security Council and determined that the incorporation of both countries to NATO represent a “potential threat”.

But does Russia have the resources to expand the conflict? the answer seems to be no. In 2021 Moscow’s military budget was 66 billion dollarsan amount that should have increased with the war but that is difficult to increase or maintain, at least that is what Venezuelan lawyer and analyst Daniel Arias believes.

Moscow needs to intimidate and threaten. “Russia has countries practically under its control, both in the Caucasus and in Central Asia, which if it does not intimidate or control them properly, they can quickly turn around,” says Arias EL TIEMPO.

Russia is likely to move from threats to actions, but it can hardly sustain them because the money will be consumed. Without the support of countries like China, the source of financing is difficult, but “that does not prevent it from undertaking incursions,” confirms Arias.

The foregoing coincides with a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Russia will be forced to adopt both military-technical and other response measures in order to counter the threats that have arisen to its national security,” he said in a statement.

Another front is that of Moldova. According to US intelligence, he would be Putin’s next target. The Russian troops are in the so-called Republic of Transnistria so they are one step away.

For the time being, Russia needs to maintain its powerful status and show that it can advance unhindered over any country that runs contrary to its interests.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

