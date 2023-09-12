Club América has just beaten Tigres UANL 2-1 in a friendly match during the FIFA Date in the United States and upon their return to Mexico City they have made it clear that now they only think about winning the National Classic against Club Deportivo Guadalajara next weekend of the week at the Azteca Stadium, since the azulcrema fans demand a victory, as stated by the Brazilian strategist André Jardine.
After his arrival in Mexico City, the American strategist stated that the friendly against the Auriazul team helped him stay in rhythm and observe his players, so now all that remains is to plan the weekend match against the Sacred Flock , aware that they have to achieve a victory for the sake of stability in the Nest.
“Plan very well, study the opponent very well. Starting tomorrow, start thinking exclusively about this match”
– André Jardine.
“Of course, the classics are always very important, people value them a lot and you have to prepare with all your strength,” said the coach.
Regarding the possible participation of Henry Martin, garden He confirmed that the forward will train alongside his teammates starting this Tuesday and they hope that he feels comfortable with his calf injury, as he is a fundamental player in the Azulcrema team’s attack.
“Henry is training normally with the group starting tomorrow, it’s what we agreed, I hope he doesn’t feel any discomfort in his calf and can be available in the Classic. He is one of the leaders of the team, a great scorer, an important striker, the team He trusts a lot and it is very important,” he said.
