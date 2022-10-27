The official Twitter account of the franchise Naruto — the manga work written by Masashi Kishimoto– He reported that On December 17 we will have an important announcement, it is speculated that this could point to a remake.

It must be remembered that the Twitter account belongs to the franchise, so it shares space with the sequel to Boruto. Nevertheless, the publication refers only to the first installment of the ninja saga.

On the other hand, regarding the Jump Festa 2023 we know for sure that the information panel will be released at 3:35 p.m. (Japan time).

We also have a message from Boruto Uzumaki’s seiyu —Yuuko Sanpei—, who writes:

“What kind of information about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Naruto will appear again this year? I will be anxiously waiting along with all of you. Let’s have fun to the fullest!”

We still don’t have anything for sure, although a remake of Naruto, in high quality and without padding it would be beautiful, especially since the first installment in the series was good on its own. The delivery of Shippuden had problems with the huge padding that sometimes led to nothing.

It only remains to wait for the exciting news, perhaps a possible remake of Naruto.

What is Jump Festa?

It is a great festival in honor of anime, it has been celebrated annually since 1999. This event takes place in Japan.

This year it will be held on December 17 and 18 at the Makuhari Messe, which has hosted the event since 2000.

The Jump Super Stage will host the biggest guests, while the Jump Studio NEO stage will host Weekly Shonen Jump, Shonen Jump +, and Jump SQ. The content of these stages will be streamed online with a Jump Super Stage EX.

The event will feature the participation of voice actors:

Junko Takeuchi: Naruto Uzumaki

Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasuke Uchiha

Chie Nakamura: Sakura Haruno

It’s the reunion of the epic team, will there be chances of a remake of Naruto? We’ll find out soon.

The chances of a Naruto remake

On October 3, the most famous ninja saga in Japan celebrated its twentieth anniversary and celebrated with a video of around nine minutes. In this a remake of the most epic and sensitive scenes was shown. This trailer encourages fans to think about the odds of making a new, larger installment in the series.

