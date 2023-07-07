As reported by Gamingbolt, the studio has opened applications for numerous positions on LinkedIn in recent weeks. Most are related to the “Flight Sim” team, who as we know currently have their hands on Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, but there are also some specific announcements for the “ Plague team “, specifically for the roles of VFX Artist, Senior Game Designer, Senior AI Programmer and Senior Gameplay Animator.

After the critical and public success enjoyed by A Plague Tale: Innocence and its sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem a third chapter of the series seems rather obvious. On the contrary work may have already begun according to a series of job postings posted by Asobo Studios.

A Plague Tale 3 or a new IP?

Considering that post-launch support for A Plague Tale: Requiem appears to have ended and that there are apparently no expansion plans of any kind, it is plausible to think that the team is hiring because it has already started or is in the process of begin work on a sequel.

However, we are talking about an assumption and as such it could prove to be incorrect. For example, we cannot rule out that the Plague Team has no plans to alternate games in the series with completely unrelated projects. In short, to find out what is actually boiling in the pot it will be necessary to wait.

However, the fact remains that the first two A Plague Tale have proved to be a success, so much so that Requiem has exceeded the sales expectations of Focus Entertainment and a TV series is in the works that will bring the stories of Amicia and Hugo to the small screen, so first or then it is very likely that a third chapter will also arrive.