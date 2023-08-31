Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) and Vladimir Putin (right). © Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/Valery Sharifulin/dpa

The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, causes unrest in Russia. Fears of a new uprising are circulating.

Frankfurt – Yevgeny Prigozhin is no longer alive. As leader of the Wagner group, he attracted attention in Russia primarily for his uprising against Moscow. However, it is reported that Vladimir Putin, the head of the Kremlin, fears that Prigozhin’s demise could provoke another mutiny.

In the opposition newspaper Moscow Times, which is critical of Russia, it is reported that Russian intelligence services are working to prevent an event like that of June 24. On this day, Prigozhin’s mercenaries occupied the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. They moved towards Moscow before the uprising ended.

Kremlin assumes that there is a risk of a new military uprising

Analysts continue to suspect that Putin may be responsible for Prigozhin’s death in a plane crash. According to the Moscow Times the tanks approaching Moscow two months ago left an “indelible impression” on Putin. Prigozhin was considered a “danger” to the regime for defying orders from the Russian army and a “personal order from the President”. At their last meeting, Putin reportedly “yelled at Prigozhin for three hours.”

“The Kremlin assumes that after the liquidation of Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia there is a risk of a new military uprising,” he said Moscow Times reported based on four anonymous sources close to the Russian authorities. Geopolitical analyst Nikola Mikovic told US magazine Newsweek: “It will probably be the regular Russian military, rather than the Wagner group, that will try to force another insurgency.”

Mikovic added that most Russian commanders are dissatisfied with the way Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov are conducting the war. “So if Russia continues to suffer defeats in Ukraine, another mutiny will be inevitable.” Instead, they will focus on Shoigu and Gerasimov, as Prigozhin did.”

For fear of another uprising: Putin is arming his personal mercenaries

In July, the Telegram channel, which is close to the Kremlin, reported meshthat police officers in the Moscow region were trained in new skills in response to the uprising, including urban combat tactics, firing light machine guns and throwing grenades. So they should be better prepared for rebellions. In early August, British defense officials said Putin was arming his personal force of soldiers, the Rosgvardia, with heavy weapons, including artillery and attack helicopters.

Whether or not Putin ordered Prigozhin’s assassination is “less important than the impression of strength he appears to have gained from Prigozhin’s death,” said Todd Armstrong, professor of Russian, Central European, and Eurasian studies at Grinnell College, Iowa , opposite Newsweek. The real question is “whether its strength rests on solid foundations or whether there are significant differences of opinion within the ranks of the so-called siloviki, i.e. those who hold political power in Russia.” Russian President Putin has become rare. According to the Kremlin, that should change in the fall. (cgsc)

