At the beginning of last month came Triangle Strategy, a tactical RPG by Square Enix that was a critical success and did well in the marketplace. Now, recently it was discovered that the Japanese company has registered the trademark of Tactics Ogre: Reborn.

A trademark registration usually doesn’t mean much, since most of the time they are used to take care of a property, unless it’s Konami and Silent Hill. The interesting thing about this is that Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a name that appeared on NVIDIA’s leaked list last year. Here too mention was made of God of War for PC, a remastering of Chrono Cross Y GTA: The Definitive Edition, all a reality today. In this way, the community has suspected that the tactical series could return at any second.

However, at the moment there is nothing concrete. The name of Tactics Ogre: Reborn could indicate that this is a port of the remake of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together that came to the PSP in 2010. Since then, we have not seen anything new related to this series, which has disappointed more than one, but this could change in the future.

Along with this, Square Enix has been responsible for reviving old series, including the remastering of Chrono Cross mentioned above, the remake of live a live and a new Valkyrie game called Valkyrie Elysium, so the idea of ​​seeing Tactics Ogre once again is possible.

In related topics, here you can check our review of Triangle Strategy. Similarly, this game already almost exceeds one million units sold.

Editor’s Note:

The thought of seeing a new Tactics Ogre game, even if it’s just a port or remaster of the 2010 remake, is something I’m really excited about. Triangle Strategy It showed Square Enix that there is still interest in these types of games.

Via: Nibellion.