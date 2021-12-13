Many fans are waiting for the announcement of the second season of Tokyo Revengers. Especially after the exciting outcome of the first, where Takemichi hanagaki he is in mortal danger.

But that happened last September. Since then there is no new news about it. However, it is possible that an event taking place this month will have news of the next wave of episodes in the series. Only a few days to go.

There will be news about Tokyo Revengers very soon.

This is a presentation called Tokyo Revengers: Special Event: Tokyo Manjikai Tachikawa Tsuu Ringu and it’s focused on the fans. It will take place on December 18, on one of the days in which the Jump Festa 2022.

To enter it is necessary to buy a ticket and it will be handled privately. But anyway, if there is an announcement about a new installment, it will be shared very quickly. It is only a matter of being aware.

Anime dominates: Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer and Tokyo Revengers of the most tweeted topics

Something that supports the idea of ​​the second season announcement is a recent article published in Japan. This one focuses on the voice actor Tatsuhisa suzuki, where issues such as his health and career are addressed.

Especially after it was discovered that he was unfaithful to the singer LiSA. Something that worries a lot is that due to the scandal generated the committee behind the anime gives him his role as Ken ryuguji, aka Draken, to another actor.

Hopefully there is good news in a few days.

It is after it is mentioned that the next installment of the series is already in production and that the announcement will be made before the end of the year. It should be noted that this detail apparently comes from the office that handles Suzuki, not an invention on the part of the editor.

In view of the aforementioned, it seems that the presentation we talked about before will serve as a framework for the announcement of the second season of Tokyo Revengers, if it is not a mistake.

Currently the manga, which is made by Ken Wakui, continues to be published. It has so far more than 20 volumes. So there is not only material for a new season of Tokyo Revengers, but also for a third.

It all depends on where you want to go LIDEN FILMS and the committee behind the anime. What is certain is that manga sales will get a boost again when he returns.

Fountain.