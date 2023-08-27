It seems that at last it will be given to July in ‘In the background there is room’. In the preview of the next episode of the successful América TV series, it was seen how Cristóbal and July had a rather tense approach, in which the young Montalbán got very close to her, even touching her face. Faced with this situation, “Charo’s” niece managed to close her eyes, as if anticipating a possible kiss that never came, but which left her with intact hopes of being able to establish a sentimental relationship with her platonic love.

However, the young worker at the Maldini house could be confusing kindness with flirting, something that has caused her problems in the past and is the reason why many fans no longer want her in fiction.

Why did Cristóbal approach July in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

As could be seen at the scene, Cristóbal approached the student in order to clean some remains of mayonnaise that remained on her face. This was misinterpreted by the young woman, who closed her eyes and approached Diego Montalbán’s son to kiss him. Happily for her, ‘Cris’ didn’t notice her and finished her mission, to later say goodbye to July and leave the kitchen.

Let’s remember that, since her entry into the series, July had a fairly strong romantic interest in Alessia’s brother, which is why she produced quite strong scenes of jealousy, which generated discussions between the two and also caused the followers of the series ask that he be removed and that his character even become the new victim of Claudia Llanos, the ‘Shark Look’.

Can there be a relationship between the two characters?

At the moment, there has only been a clear interest on the part of “Charo’s” niece towards the young Montalbán, however, Cristóbal has not shown signs of feeling anything for her, except for some compliments that he gave her when he took photos of her, calling her “photogenic.” However, his illusion would soon be ruined after hearing that he paid the same compliment to Kimberly, whom he eventually kissed.

But what drove the fans crazy were some publications on the social networks of the actors Guadalupe Farfán and Franco Pennano, who play July and Cristóbal, respectively, where they pointed out that the scenes they recorded will surprise many: “Franco, what do you think of the scenes we just recorded,” asked Farfán, to which his castmate replied: “Oh, no!” On the other hand, the young actress made another publication on her Instagram account with the following description: “Oh, if they knew what was going to happen in the next chapters…”. Will the little virgin be presented to July?

Guadalupe Farfán, who gives life to July, anticipated that episodes are coming that will surprise more than one. Photo: Instagram Guadalupe Farfán

