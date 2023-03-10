Yes ok Walther Lozada, the music producer who passed away in July 2022, led Armonía 10 to the major leagues of Peruvian cumbia, his legacy will continue in the ranks of another group. This was decided by Bianca, Arturo and Katia, the children who have associated with the first voices of the also known as ‘La primerísima’ to commemorate their father’s creations through Walther Lozada and Orchestra. The musical cast that debuted in December 2022 has toured the interior of Piura —Negritos, Colán, Virú, Las Lomas and more—, La Libertad, Cajamarca, Lima, Áncash… The agenda in northern Peru advances to the rhythm of “My God, make me fall in love.”

In an exclusive interview for La República, Bianca Lozada explains what factors led the Lozada Silupú brothers to undertake their own journey; seek the support of Carlos Soraluz, Cesar Saavedra, Danny Delgado, Marcos Yacila and martin perez; and add two new talents: Eduardo Saavedra and Karol Carrasco.

—In October I had an interview with Arturo and he ruled out the creation of a new group. Why did the Lozada Silupú brothers change their minds?

—Walther Lozada and Orchestra It begins with a single purpose: to keep my father’s name current. My father has been the pillar and the architect of Armonía 10, but, due to personal reasons, there is a family fracture. That has given us the motivation to form a company that bears my father’s name. The company is called Walther Lozada SAC and the orchestra, Walther Lozada y Orquesta.

He is an icon of cumbia and deserves to be remembered. That is the main motivation. We didn’t think of doing it because we had other family projects, but seeing how the theme developed, we found ourselves in that need.

—When did you decide to form Walther Lozada y Orquesta?

—At the end of November (…). Since my brother had been a coordinator at Armonía 10 for many years, he already had experience, my mother gave us financial support. That’s how we started and we’ve been working. It is true that the beginnings are very difficult, but we have the human team. We have the energy to keep going.

—What strategy are the Lozada Silupú brothers applying so that people begin to see Walther Lozada y Orquesta as a group outside of Armonía 10?

—It is very difficult, perhaps impossible, to separate Armonía 10 from Walther Lozada because Walther Lozada is Armonía 10, and Armonía 10 is Walther Lozada (…). We have an orchestra named after my father and the idea now is to continue with the music because Walther has left formatted, recorded songs.

There is only one strategy, not only for Walther Lozada y Orquesta, not only for Armonía 10, for Caribeños, for Agua Marina… The strategy of any group is to make good music.

My dad made a song for each singer (…). Although my father’s talent was unique, we have, thank God, the person who has accompanied him for more than 25 years: the teacher Guadalupe Risco. He is the one who accompanies us with the musical arrangements. He has been following the same line as my father.

Armonía 10 has its place, Armonía 10 will never stop being Armonía 10 because we are also owners.

—And how will they do with the rights of the songs that Armonía 10 has forbidden them?

—The issue of music rights is a bit ambiguous (…). There will be a problem there. They can prohibit us from playing their songs, but they also give us the option of being able to prohibit them from playing the songs with the arrangements.

We would have to talk to the president of Apdayc to clarify the issue. It’s impossible for us to stop playing music because my dad’s arrangements are there.

The full forward was added to the conversation. Each member expressed gratitude to Walther Lozada and the joy of giving, from another platform, a second life to his artistic heritage.

—I understand that you see Walther Lozada y Orquesta as a continuation, but we cannot annul the existence of Armonía 10.

—Carlos Soraluz: What happens is that we have the memory of Armonía 10 because we have worked with Mr. Walther Lozada. We recognize the maestro as the genius of Armonía 10. He was the arranger, he was the musician, he was the administrator. So when they ask us: Why did you go to Walther lozada and not to Armonía 10? For the thanks to this man.

—How do you plan to conquer the generations that are beginning to listen to cumbia?

—Cesar Saavedra: We with Walther Lozada, with Armonía 10, made a great musical base that has lasted until now. We are going through generations. There are young people who were not in our time, but because of their parents they have become fans.

—Danny Delgado: We have the right person, Mr. Guadalupe Risco. I think that the wisdom of Walther Lozada must already have Guadalupe Risco.

—Martin Perez: We feel very happy for the acceptance of the people, in all the places where we go they remember us. People tell us: “It’s been 25, 30 years, but we like his music.” For us it is an immense joy.

—Marcos Yacila: Luna del Río (place of debut) was small. And that was a great motivation to keep doing things.