I have been cycling for 30 years. I am 66 years old. I did an electrocardiogram under stress: near the maximum peak, the systolic pressure rose to 250. Should I start a mild antihypertensive therapy as a preventive measure?

He answers Anna Cristina Maltagliati, Department of Imaging, Monzino Cardiology Center, Milan

During physical activity, the pressure increases to meet the increased demand for oxygen from the muscles. They are usually considered normal, at the peak of exercise, systolic blood pressure values ​​lower than 210/110 mm Hg for males and 190/95 mm Hg for females. There is no absolute consensus on these parameters: athletes can achieve very high values and the suggested normal parameters are different (20/85 mm Hg in men, 00/80 mm Hg for women). While the reduction of blood pressure values ​​during physical activity is almost always linked to the presence of a disease and associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular events, there are conflicting data on the significance of exertional hypertension.

Numerous studies have shown that, in normotensive subjects at rest, an excessive pressure response during non-harmless activity. Many mechanisms implicated in exertional hypertension are the same as those involved in the development of hypertension and cardiovascular disease. Excessive blood pressure response may be an expression of a masked, unrecognized and untreated hypertension. correct in these cases to perform pressure monitoring and further investigations, for example an ultrasound of the heart. There are no indications on the advisability of initiating therapy in subjects with exertional hypertension only; the coexistence of other risk factors and the presence of any alterations in target organs, such as the heart, must be evaluated. Physical activity should not be interrupted, but in your case I would avoid excessive efforts.