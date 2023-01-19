Thursday, January 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Is a lawsuit against Shakira coming? Unexpected meeting between Piqué and his lawyer

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Shakira and Pique

Shakira and Pique.

Shakira and Pique.

The press reports on the unexpected encounter. The artist from Barranquilla, in the center of the talk.

Gerard Piqué it fails to stay away from scandals. Although he had stayed out of various controversies, the former Barcelona player is in the news for the blows that have remained after the latest musical release by his ex-partner, Shakira from Barranquilla.

In recent days, Piqué has been responding in his own way to each of the darts that the singer threw at him in his most recent production. In fact, in the face of so much discomfort, he has echoed the theory that the former Catalan player could sue Shakira. And, as if that were not enough, it was known that the player has kept an unexpected emergency meeting with his lawyers.

See also  Closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup LIVE: schedule, which artists will sing and where to see it

The followers have only one question: will he sue Shakira?

(The latest: Clara Chía is not hiding: Piqué’s girlfriend reappears after Shakira’s attacks).

Will Piqué sue Shakira?

The multinational distanced itself from the famous.

Photo:

Kings League / BZRP Music Sessions #53 – The Orchard Music

According to Spanish press reports, Piqué met at the last minute with his lawyer, Ramón Tamborero, and his entire legal team.

The first reports revealed that the former Barcelona defender, world champion in 2010, I would have thought of suing Shakira for the effects that his latest song has had on the iconic footballer’s environment.

However, the journalist Laura Fa, one of the popular ‘Mamarazzis’ who anticipated the separation of Shakira and Piqué last year, assured that at the moment the lawsuit would not be an option. As she reported in her last program, the meeting would have been to discuss the agreement reached between the ex-partner regarding her children.

See also  Would Raúl Jiménez have a new team? It wouldn't be America

So far, neither Piqué nor his lawyer have said they will take legal action. However, the Spanish media do not consider the option dead due to the discomfort that Shakira’s musical release has generated not only in Piqué but also in her entire family.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#lawsuit #Shakira #coming #Unexpected #meeting #Piqué #lawyer

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Young woman wins millions and now warns all players

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result