Is a lawsuit against Shakira coming? Unexpected meeting between Piqué and his lawyer

Gerard Piqué it fails to stay away from scandals. Although he had stayed out of various controversies, the former Barcelona player is in the news for the blows that have remained after the latest musical release by his ex-partner, Shakira from Barranquilla.

In recent days, Piqué has been responding in his own way to each of the darts that the singer threw at him in his most recent production. In fact, in the face of so much discomfort, he has echoed the theory that the former Catalan player could sue Shakira. And, as if that were not enough, it was known that the player has kept an unexpected emergency meeting with his lawyers.

The followers have only one question: will he sue Shakira?

Will Piqué sue Shakira?

According to Spanish press reports, Piqué met at the last minute with his lawyer, Ramón Tamborero, and his entire legal team.

The first reports revealed that the former Barcelona defender, world champion in 2010, I would have thought of suing Shakira for the effects that his latest song has had on the iconic footballer’s environment.

However, the journalist Laura Fa, one of the popular ‘Mamarazzis’ who anticipated the separation of Shakira and Piqué last year, assured that at the moment the lawsuit would not be an option. As she reported in her last program, the meeting would have been to discuss the agreement reached between the ex-partner regarding her children.

So far, neither Piqué nor his lawyer have said they will take legal action. However, the Spanish media do not consider the option dead due to the discomfort that Shakira’s musical release has generated not only in Piqué but also in her entire family.

