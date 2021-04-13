Assassin’s Creed Valhalla reaffirmed that this IP still has a long life ahead of it, and while there is a lot of additional content to come, fans are already thinking about the next game.

Every time there is talk of a new entry in this saga, fans begin to speculate about the place and the historical moment in which it could unfold.

Some think that the following Assassin’s creed should occur in Latin America, and the writer of Valhalla he agrees with them and even assured that he would like to see him in Brazil.

Alain Mercieca, writer-in-chief of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, revealed in a recent interview that he would like to place a game in Latin America.

He specifically showed interest in Brazil, because this area has not been explored by any title in the series.

This idea arose after Black flag It will show a bit of the southern part of the continent, leaving much to discover yet.

Alternatively, Mercieca mentioned the possible appearance of the Inca culture or the Spanish conquerors in a new Assassin’s creed, although nothing is defined yet.

It is still too early to think about a new game from this IP, especially due to the additional content that is pending, so there is time to think.

The idea of Assassin’s creed Visiting the ancient cultures of Latin America is nothing new, since in the past even requests were made for the Aztecs or the Mayans to be the protagonists.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release the DLC ‘Wrath of the Druids’ next April 29, so Eivor will have a couple of extra adventures before saying goodbye altogether.

If you could choose the location of the next game, where would you place it?

