The reliable figures for Germany – intensive care patients and deaths – are not encouraging, the reported daily new infections are unreliable as never before, but also not exactly low. Calls for a tougher lockdown are growing louder. Is it necessary?

Infections are not prevented by prescriptions, but by people acting in ways that make infections less likely. A lockdown would not be necessary if very, very many people took maximum care of themselves and others. But they don’t do that enough. And it is often almost impossible, for example when you are a child in a school or daycare center – or its father or mother.

A lockdown is a means to an end; a hard lockdown is a hard means. The purpose must therefore be a very important one and cannot be achieved otherwise.

In Germany we are currently dealing with a high, widespread infection rate combined with winter weather – in addition to this, there are spreading, more contagious virus variants. Under such conditions, there has not yet been a single lockdown, however designed, that would have depressed the infection process in such a way that one could return to a certain normality without pushing the numbers up again.

Even business representatives are now calling for tightening

However, easing in the autumn and winter months led to massive increases almost everywhere. And one of the arguments in favor of them or “lockdowns light” has long been that the economy urgently needs them. But even their representatives are now calling for tightening, because no national economy and hardly a single company can cope well with constant uncertainty.

A harder, longer, more consistent – and, as virologist Melanie Brinkmann demands, Europe-wide – lockdown has never been successfully tested. However, it is very plausible that it is the best, perhaps the only way to push the numbers so far in the foreseeable future that quick testing and reporting of results as well as follow-up will be possible everywhere. Only then could targeted measures such as effective isolation of individuals replace the comprehensive ones without running into the next wave.

There are model calculations, such as those by mobility researcher Kai Nagel from the TU Berlin. According to this, even if schools were closed or good masks were worn in class, if there were curfews from 8 p.m. and masks were worn continuously at work, “only at the beginning of February will you come back to the area where contact tracking takes effect”. The current measures are therefore “not to be expected until April”.