American voters seem to be captivated by Kamala Harris. The fun she and her running mate Tim Walz are bringing back to the Democratic campaign has turned the election race completely upside down. In the run-up to the Democratic Convention that starts today, correspondent Emilie van Outeren traveled to swing state Arizona. With what strategy does Harris think she can beat Donald Trump?

Guest: Emilie van Outeren Presentation: Floor Boon Editorial: Mandula of the Mountain Assembly: Jan Paul de Bondt Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: Chip Somodevilla