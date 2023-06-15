One of the blows left by the title of the Manchester City in the Champions League, in addition to the very long and ethylic celebration of Jack Grealish, it is the birth, apparently, of a New friendship.

Among the many congratulatory messages to Manchester City for winning the Champions League, one of them caught our attention: that of the actress Julia Roberts, who posted on her Instagram account a photo of Pep Guardiola kissing ‘La Orejona’, the trophy for the champion.

Guardiola confessed his admiration for Julia Roberts

The story has time and a lot of development: last March, the Catalan DT had been consulted about the possibility of losing the Champions League again and having to bear the label of failure after not winning it with Manchester City or before with Bayern Munich.

Guardiola, very much in his style, surprised at a press conference with a brutal confession. “I am a failure. Whatever happens this year in the Champions League, even if we win this Champions League and three Champions Leagues in a row, I will be a failure,” he said.

Because? She explained it like this: “I have three idols in my life: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Julia Roberts. For obvious reasons, the first ones deserve it and she, well, too. But Julia Roberts came to Manchester a few years ago, not in the 90s when they were winning titles and titles, she came when we were better than United. But she came and visited Manchester United, she didn’t come to see us. That’s why, even if I win the Champions League, it won’t compare with the fact that my idol didn’t come to see us, it won’t compare with the disappointment I felt.”

Guardiola’s statement, apparently, caught the attention of Julia Roberts, who would not only have sent that congratulatory message.

According to Vanity Fair magazine, the actress and the technician would have begun to “talk”, always through the media, and with praise on both sides.

Is a new friendship born? Only time will tell. The truth is that Guardiola managed to attract the attention of an actress whom he deeply admires.

