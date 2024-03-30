The premiere of 'Inside Out 2' is getting closer and closer and more details about this long-awaited sequel have come to light. As we remember, in the first trailer of the film we were able to meet Anxiety, which immediately became a sensation on social networks and made said trailer the most viewed in Disney history. Likewise, the second preview revealed the other three emotions that will accompany him and that will mess with Riley's head: Envy, Boredom and Shame.

And today, more than two months before the launch of the new animated film from Pixar and Disney, it was revealed that a new character will be introduced in the plot. But not only that, but his appearance, his name and a bit of his role in the film were also revealed. Do you want to know more about it? Here we tell you.

What is the new emotion of 'Inside Out 2'?

Through a publication on X (formerly Twitter), the account @ThePixarPost noted that he witnessed the first 30 minutes of 'Inside Out 2' and indicated that the public will love the film. This post was accompanied by various images of the film's art, among which the drawing of an adorable old woman holding a cup of tea stood out. She would be the new character in the film, whom they named Nostalgiaaccording to the image description.

Nostalgia would be the new character of 'Intensely 2', according to leaks on social networks. Photo: X/@ThePixarPost

This new emotion, which has not yet been officially presented by Pixar, unlike Anxiety, Envy, Boredom and Shame, would not be part of the mind of Riley, the protagonist, who will now be on her way to being a teenager. However, it would be nothing more than rumors, since it is not yet known for certain what role she will have in the film.

The person in charge of lending her voice to Nostalgia would be June Squibb, a 94-year-old performer nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in 'Nebraska' (2013). Squibb previously worked with Pixar and Disney on 'Toy Story 4', in which she played Margaret, the owner of an antique store.

When is 'Inside Out 2' coming out?

'Inside Out 2', 'Inside Out 2'as is its original name in English, will be released in Latin American theaters on Thursday, June 13, 2024. For its part, To the United States and European countries it will arrive a day later, that is, on Friday, June 14, 2024.

Actress June Squibb would voice Nostalgia in 'Inside Out 2'. Photo: AP See also Dina Páucar: "Prejudices are still lived up to now"

This film will mark the debut of Kelsey Mann as a director of feature films, since he previously worked on some shorts at Pixar. According to the CBR portal, Mann assured that the film will not disappoint fans. “It has everything we love at Pixar… It has heart. It has emotion. It has humor,” he promised.

What is 'Inside Out 2' about?

The synopsis of the film begins as follows: “'Inside Out 2'the Disney and Pixar film, returns to the mind of a newly arrived teenager, just as the headquarters is suddenly being demolished to make way for something totally unexpected: Riley's new emotions!

“Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who have long run a successful operation, by all indications, are not sure how to feel when 'Anxiety' appears. And it seems that she is not alone”, reads at the end of the official synopsis of the long-awaited film.

What is the cast of 'Inside Out 2'?