Answer the question of whether a collaboration between FromSoftware and Xbox it’s easy enough for a lot. It is simply unlikely. More than anything because FromSoftware is a company much closer to Sony. And because it seems that FromSoftware’s policy would be to devote itself to developing cross-platform games. Still, the effort Microsoft has made to get closer to Japanese studios at the beginning of this generation is remarkable.

Between speculation and leaks there has been a lot of talk about new studios, new Game Pass partnerships and other things. One of the rumors that has been most popular and has had the most support among insiders and insiders is that Ubisoft would arrive at the end of the year to Game Pass in a similar deal to EA Play. Which makes sense if we see how EA has said how much this deal has favored it, and now Sega says the same thing too. Perhaps this would be a possible collaboration between FromSoftware and Xbox.

FromSoftware thanks users for their enthusiasm and support for Elden Ring

Is a collaboration between FromSoftware and Xbox possible?

A collaboration between FromSoftware and Xbox is only possible to think from the success that the closeness between Microsoft and Japanese studios. Sega and Square Enix are an example of that good relationship that has been created. Well, both have brought some of their most important game collections to Game Pass. Sega, for example, ended years of exclusivity of the Yakuza saga on Playstation, not only allowing these games to be released on Xbox but also allowing them to be on Xbox Game Pass.

Also they Yakuza: Like a Dragon advertising deals were with XboxIn addition, the game was released as an Xbox Series X | S exclusive. In fact, it could be said that it was with this agreement that this new good relationship began. With Square things have been different, but they have not stopped being less positive. Although Final Fantasy XVI will be exclusive to Playstation temporarily, and we still have no news of the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake on Xbox, the truth is that today almost the entire FF saga can be played on Xbox in addition to being fully available on Xbox Game Pass.

Successfully recreating Halo multiplayer in Dark Souls

The relationship between Microsoft and FromSoftware

At the last E3 (2019) it was a surprise to see FromSoftware on the Xbox stage, when they presented Elden Ring. This was a big change in the study, but at the moment it seemed that it was limited to that. It is true that Phil Spencer has made several comments about Elden Ring that he has not done the competition, as he had already played Elden Ring and that it seemed to him the most ambitious studio game to date.

A collaboration between these two important companies is something that would certainly be desirable, but the possibility of it exists depends on how it is understood. On the one hand, if it were the arrival of its collection of games to Game Pass, it does not seem a crazy idea considering the success that this type of association has been for Square Enix and for Sega. Besides that Phil Spencer is looking to make these kinds of deals with other studios. But if it is an exclusive game, everything seems to be less likely, even more so when we have heard several times that this does not seem to be the path that Microsoft wants to take with Xbox.

Rumors of a possible collaboration between FromSoftware and Xbox

However, the most recent rumors seem to speak of the second possibility. It is rumored that Microsoft is currently working with FromSoftware on a new IP, which would be exclusive to Xbox Series X | S. And apparently, Turn 10 studio is helping out on the project. This latest rumor about Microsoft and its possible plans to partner with Japanese studios is certainly what many fans would love.

The rumor appeared on Reddit and was quickly removed by moderators. As you can see from the screenshot below, the game would supposedly be set in a futuristic setting and would have a soul match with a hybrid main character, whatever that means. Players would be able to scale large buildings and the map would be much larger than Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

As for the launch, the game was supposed to come two years after Elden Ring, which does not yet have a release date. Microsoft’s Turn 10 studio is helping out on the project, which would not be surprising as they are already a supporting studio for Fable and a few other projects. As interesting as this idea would be, it doesn’t seem overly reliable. All in all, the idea that this is possible remains in the air, and we will have to wait for trusted Xbox connoisseurs to comment on it.