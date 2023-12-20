A delegation from the Islamist group Hamas, led by the head of its political office, Ismail Haniyeh, arrived in Cairo this Wednesday for a brief visit in order to address a possible new truce in the Gaza Strip in which hostages and prisoners would be released, various sources reported.

In a statement, the Islamist group stated that Haniyeh arrived in Cairo “to hold talks with Egyptian officials about the evolution of the Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip,” without giving further details.

Haniyeh, who is in exile in Qatar, will meet with the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, General Abbas Kamel, to try to “bring closer points of view” and “eliminate obstacles” that will allow “declaring a new truce and trying to open new paths in the negotiation based on the Egyptian role,” indicated a high-ranking Egyptian security source. rank, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of this issue.

According to a Hamas source consulted by AFP, the discussions will focus on “stopping the aggression and war, preparing an agreement on the release of (Palestinian) prisoners and ending the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.”

At the meeting, “numerous proposals will be discussed, including that of a one-week truce in exchange for Hamas releasing 40 Israeli prisoners,” a source close to Hamas told AFP this Wednesday, referring to the hostages held in Gaza.

Cairo is also seeking new proposals that are “completely different from previous ones to open a new path for truce negotiations,” as well as pave the way for “a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” said the source, adding that Egypt is trying to obtain approval of

Hamas to return to indirect negotiations.

The informant also said that Hamas expressed its willingness to comply with the ceasefire if Israel commits to the agreement.

Hamas elects a hardliner as its head in Gaza. Ismail Haniyeh (left) and Yahya Sinuar, his successor in the leadership of Hamas.

Also attending the meeting with Kamel, which is expected to take place this afternoon in the Egyptian capital, is a former leader of the Islamist group, Khaled Meshal.

This is Haniyeh's second visit to Egypt – the main mediator in the conflict along with Qatar and the United States – since the start of the war on October 7, since at the beginning of last November he traveled to the Egyptian capital for meetings which are carried out in complete secrecy.

This Tuesday, Hamas warned in a statement that it will not negotiate the release of hostages while Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip continues. but they were “open to any initiative that contributes to ending the aggression against our people and opening the crossings to bring aid and relief to the Palestinians.”

The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, for his part, said that his country “is prepared” for another truce that would allow the release of hostages. and the entry of additional humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave, although he pointed out that all responsibility lies in the hands of Hamas.

While the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, assured on Tuesday that he is working to “promote a liberation process” for the kidnapped people.

Of the more than 240 people that Hamas kidnapped on Israeli soil during its October 7 attack, there are still 129 hostages in Gaza, around twenty of whom are believed to be dead.

Posters calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas. Photo: Angie Ruiz. TIME

According to the Axios news portal, David Barnea, the head of the Israeli Mossad intelligence service, met in Europe with Qatari Prime Minister Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and CIA Director Bill Burns to discuss a possible agreement. hostage release.



Axios also reported that Israel offered to stop the fighting in Gaza for at least a week in exchange for more than thirty hostages. in the hands of Hamas. Qatar, with support from Egypt and the United States, helped negotiate the week-long truce in November.



In addition, this Wednesday it was learned that a delegation from the Islamic Jihad plans to go to Cairo within the framework of the talks. for a possible truce in Gaza. The representation will go to Cairo “in the coming days” at the invitation of Egypt, to maintain “an agreement for the exchange of prisoners” and to stop “the aggression” of Israel in the Palestinian Strip, he highlighted in a statement.

The exchange of hostages still held in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israel must be based on “the principle of all for all” and be led by the Islamist group Hamas, he stressed. Islamic Jihad is a radical Palestinian organization considered terrorist by Israel, the United States and the European Union, which operates in Gaza, the West Bank and Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

Negotiations will also continue on Wednesday at the UN. Since Monday, the Security Council has been unable to adopt a resolution to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The vote has been postponed twice and Council members are looking for the right formula to avoid the US veto, Israel's main ally. The text, which initially called for an “urgent and lasting cessation of hostilities” in Gaza, now refers to a “suspension” of fighting.

Smoke billows over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip during an Israeli bombardment.

The truce on November 24 allowed for a week the release of 110 hostages, 24 of them foreigners, in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners.

After the Hamas attack on September 7 with more than 1,200 dead, Israel declared a state of war and launched a military offensive by land, sea and air on the Palestinian enclave, with more than 19,600 dead and more than 52,500 injured according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

EFE and AFP