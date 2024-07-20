Through a TikTok video, a Latino man uploaded a recording that quickly sparked a debate on the social networkas he appears walking and at the same time you can read: “Is car use in the United States a luxury or a necessity?“Why?”, while a song was playing in the background that said “488 kilometers there, 488 kilometers back.”

This is referring to the long distances that in some states People have to travel to get from their homes to their jobsand at the same time, the use that is given to cars in the country of the stars and stripes.

The video shared by the Hispanic Community in the USA account, which has so far accumulated more than 2,000 views, generated mixed opinions among its followers, who expressed words like: “It is a necessity because there are places where the bus does not arrive. and the schedule is complicated without a car,” another confirmed this by saying: “Super need because there are no taxis As in our countries, and buses pass every 30 or 40 minutes, the distances are generally long and that saves you a lot of time.” Beyond this, others did not agree with this view.

Another user took a more neutral view and stated: “It is neither a luxury nor a necessity, that depends on where you live, Because if it is in the city there is more transportation, but if you live outside the city you may need it.”

What is the average time people drive from home to work in the United States?



According to Ridesterin 2023, the average time that the Americans spent commuting to work was about 52.2 minutes daily, considering the round trip. This means that workers spend around 15 hours a day 4.35 hours a week just on travel.

On the other hand, HQHire He says travel time varies significantly by state. For example, in South Dakota, the average travel time is just 17 minutes per journey, while in New York is approximately 33.3 minutes.