Before the departure of Nicolás: the ‘Tooth’ López, the fans of tigers They have begun to wonder how the board is going to occupy this position as a foreigner. Beginning like this with the show of speculation weeks after the transfer market closes.
Historically, fans and the media also tend to classify transfers as: bombs and disappointments. As if the only signings that had value were those that were related to expensive or renowned players.
Faced with this situation, the technical director of the current Mexican soccer champions: Robert Dante Siboldi, said the following at a press conference:
“With all due respect, with me that’s not the issue of ‘bombs’, we have to look for a player who complements the squad, who has the qualities and behavior with his teammates in a dressing room.”
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
It is well known that between players and coaches there is a kind of unwritten code in which it is not well seen to label footballers based on such subjective aspects as taste or fame. Aspects to be considered by the press, who at the end of the day are the ones who decide which player can be considered a bomb and which one is not.
The truth is that Tigres, so far, although it has a good squad to compete for the Mexican championship, there are positions in which they can (and in the opinion of some capable even should) improve.
Nicolás: the ‘Tooth’ López was an excellent revulsive in the last league. Now that the Uruguayan is no longer in the team, who is Robert Dante Siboldi going to turn to when he has to move to what happens inside the green rectangle?
