As in all previous years, a group of selected top scorers emerged in the Bundesliga at the beginning of this year’s second half of the season. Behind the one walking in Gerd Müller’s footsteps Robert Lewandowskiwho is about to set the historic 40-goal record (71/72 season) by the nation’s bomber (24 goals in 19 games), have come to terms with André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Erling Haaland (BVB) and Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg) shot three other attackers firmly in the notepads of other clubs. Are we facing a big striker transfer carousel?
With a view to Erling Haaland one could also ask: an exodus of the goal-getter to more affluent foreign countries? The answer to this question is purely speculative at this point. Too many factors that cannot be overlooked today play a major role.
Because the Norwegian’s whereabouts in the Signal Iduna Park depends not least on the sporting prospects that are available to him. You don’t need to be a clairvoyant to come to the assumption that sixth place in the final accounts for the Westphalians might not be enough to satisfy the 20-year-old’s ambitions.
It doesn’t really matter whether the much-discussed exit clause actually doesn’t apply until summer 2022 or next summer. Should BVB not manage to reach the Champions League, Haaland should change clubs with 90 percent certainty.
Maybe he doesn’t even have to leave Germany for that. Because despite assurances to the contrary by those responsible in Munich (referring to the alleged financial impossibility), FC Bayern naturally also has Haaland on their radar.
Especially since a Robert Lewandowski (will be 33 in the summer) is not getting any younger. And the aforementioned international competition for the Norwegian (Real Madrid, FC Barcelona) cannot make the big leaps in the player market due to the corona.
With Jadon Sancho, Borussia have another exit candidate in their ranks. His contract in Dortmund (until 2023) ends a year before that of his Norwegian team-mate. And Sancho never made a secret of wanting to return to his English homeland in the medium term.
A non-qualification of the black and yellow for the European premier class could also act as an accelerator for an early change in his case.
Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg is also employed by his current club until 2023. He is currently in a functioning collective, his already very good values from his first two seasons with Wolves (18/19: 17 goals and 7 assists in 34 games, 19/20: 16 hits and 3 assists in 32 games ) to be topped this year.
At the moment hardly anyone doubts (and nobody in Wolfsburg anyway) that the 28-year-old Dutchman will score more than four goals in the remaining 14 games. He currently has 14 goals and 2 preparations in 20 games.
Accordingly, the rumored interest of some Premier League clubs (such as Tottenham) cannot really come as a surprise. The Dutchman himself has been flirting with a move to at least the financially strongest league in the world for a long time. Such affections are often claused, as in the Weghorst case, with words like: “I want to win titles” and so on.
There is no doubt that he can do this with VfL this year. After all, the team trained by Oliver Glasner is still dancing at three weddings. The championship title could only be won through an unexpected collapse by Bayern. But the DFB-Pokal (today is the draw for the quarter-finals) and Europa League are nice trophies too.
André Silva no longer has to squint at this season. What will happen to the Portuguese beyond the season depends (see above) not least on how Hessians perform in the league. A qualification for the Champions League would certainly make it easier for those responsible at Riederwald to convince the former AC Milan attacker to stay in the Main metropolis for a longer period of time.
Oddly enough, Luka Jovic’s personality could be really interesting again. The Serb will return to Real Madrid as planned in the summer. But anyone who knows the Spanish giant a little knows that he is not as generous as other clubs with second probation opportunities. And Jovic’s guest appearance at the royal can only be described as a disaster.
Probably also for this reason, out of a certain premonition that Madrid may be responsible for negotiating in the summer, Eintracht’s sports director Fredi Bobic recently at least did not categorically rule out a buyback of the striker. His words (“You can always have dreams!”) Leave room for speculation.
Lots of names of strikers, lots of clubs involved. The future will show where everyone ends up in the end. But today you can almost bet that there will be a bigger chair back in the summer.