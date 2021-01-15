To talk about Lexus is to talk about one of the revelation brands of recent years. Its sporty and premium spirit, together with some luxury finishes, have finished convincing thousands of drivers who have not hesitated to bet on the quality of the Japanese manufacturer. Added to this is its firm commitment to hybrid technology, always at the forefront of innovations, to offer efficient consumption, low emissions, great responsiveness and a smooth ride in a high-end environment.

One of the vehicles that best embodies the values ​​and essence of Lexus is the new IS 300h, a premium, hybrid, well-equipped sedan with 223 hp, available for a few days at Lexus Murcia. The official dealer offers for this start of the year a unique and limited offer for this model, for 29,800 euros, for only two zero kilometer units.

The IS 300h Hybrid combines seductive looks with the latest technology and unsurpassed comfort. Its commanding presence with its elongated roofline characteristic of a coupe conceals an exclusive design for the most demanding drivers in this sensational sports saloon.

This promotional vehicle from Lexus Murcia has a good level of equipment, which adds all the elements expected of a new vehicle and its segment. Among them we can highlight the headlights with LED technology, tinted windows, light sensor, heated front seats or a multimedia equipment with a 7-inch screen, Bluetooth connection and Pioneer speaker system. As for driving aids and assistants, it is equipped with a reversing camera, cruise control or hill start assistant, among others.

Self-recharging system



Another advantage of the Lexus IS 300h Business Full Drive is that it does not require a plug to charge the batteries, since it has Lexus self-recharging technology, which not only contributes to reducing environmental pollution, but also saves money for the pocket. Thanks to its more efficient fuel consumption and lower emissions, costs can be reduced in vehicle operation and maintenance.

As for its propulsion system, it uses full-hybrid technology, which means that it has the ECO label from the General Directorate of Traffic.