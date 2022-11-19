The creators of “Dark” is back. “1899”, the series created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, reached Netflix last November 17 and continues to give fans something to talk about. Its enigmas, allegories and complicated plot are the main reasons why there is so much debate on social networks.

The story showed us how a ship full of European immigrants is headed for New York, but finds another ship adrift with only a mysterious boy as survivor. The showrunners’ source of inspiration could have come from many cases, but one has stood out for its similarities.

Few know about the case of the ghost ship Mary Celeste. It was discovered abandoned near the Azores Islands, in the mid-19th century. No passengers were found, but their belongings were found: 1,700 intact barrels of alcohol and an impressive amount of supplies for more than six months.

“When the entire crew and the captain’s family disappear, all the hypotheses come to nothing, because it is very difficult to unravel what really happened,” said Adriana Pisani, a historian specializing in shipwrecks.

“1899” is the new series from the creators of “Dark”, a streaming hit. Photo: Netflix

Is “1899” worth watching? This says the review

On Rotten Tomatoes, the series “1899” achieved an approval rating of 83% from critics. ”Atmospheric, cinematic and totally addictive. The creators of ‘Dark’ have returned with another cryptic puzzle”, were the praises of Ready Steady Cut.