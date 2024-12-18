The railway operator Iryo has reached an agreement with the CCOO, Alferro and Semaf unions to include salary supplements in the company’s next General Agreement. However, the union CGT has decided to maintain its strike call in the middle days of the Christmas holidays, considering that the improvements are insufficient and do not satisfy their demands.

The agreement establishes a maintenance bonus of 12 euros per day worked for the group of train attendants and a night bonus of 2.70 euros per hour for all staff between 22:00 and 06:00. These measures will come into force from January 1, 2025 and are part of the economic proposal of the agreement, the negotiation of which continues.

The pact also contemplates a new disciplinary regime that will apply from the same date. According to the company, the next meeting to advance negotiations is set for January 21, 2025.

For its part, the union CGT has rejected the terms of the agreement and maintains the mobilizations, describing the economic improvements as insufficient. The union claims a maintenance bonus of 14.50 euros net per day and a remuneration of 8 euros net per night hour worked.

In addition, it criticizes the inclusion of the agreed disciplinary regime and the limited duration of the agreement, which would cease to be in force if a complete agreement is not closed before December 31, 2025.

The SFF-CGT has called strike during December 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31as well as on January 1, and maintains a rally on December 19 in several stations in the country, including Madrid Atocha, Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Málaga and Seville.

Iryo has assured that it will inform affected passengers through email and text messages, in addition to updating the status of the journeys on its website.